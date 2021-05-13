Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell shouts out Dua Lipa’s BRITS outfit, reflects on her own iconic Union Jack dress

Dua: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Geri: Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dua Lipa‘s Union Jack look at the BRIT Awards earned the seal of approval from Geri Halliwell… aka Ginger Spice.

Sure, the Spice Girl didn’t invent wearing the Union Jack — otherwise known as the British flag — but she did make it a popular fashion choice when she wore a mini red, blue and white dress at the 1997 BRIT Awards.

Geri was delighted to see Dua Lipa rocking a similar look 24 years later at the same awards ceremony.

“Girl Power at the @brits last night,” Geri singer gushed Wednesday while sharing a photo of Dua’s performance. “Wow @dualipa you wore it well!”

Shortly after, Geri took a walk down memory lane to reflect on her iconic dress, which is still one of the most memorable award show looks in history.

“Trust yourself. … this dress is a reminder to follow your instincts and be yourself,” the British singer wrote while sharing a throwback photo of the dress. “24 years ago I had an idea to wear a Union Jack to celebrate The BRIT Awards.”

She continued, “Despite the doubts, I trusted my instincts and wore it anyway. All these years later to see it worn by a fellow sister is so special.”

The singer then joked, “P.S. it was £5 tea towel on a Gucci dress.” That bit is true: Geri asked her sister to stitch on the tea towel because she thought the dress was too plain.

Not only did the dress become somewhat synonymous with the Spice Girls and their “Girl Power” movement, it also went onto become a Guinness World Record holder for most expensive clothing item worn by a pop star to be sold at auction. It fetched $58,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in 1998.

