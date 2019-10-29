George Michael Was Excited For The “Last Christmas” Movie To Be Made

Emma Thompson talks about receiving George Michael’s blessing prior to making her new movie, “Last Christmas.”

Thompson says that after writing the script for the movie, she and husband, Greg Wise, met with George Michael to get his approval prior to his death on Christmas Day in 2016.

“All of these themes in the movie — he was passionate about homelessness, he had this great social conscience, and he was so lovely…”

“Last Christmas” features 15 of Michael’s songs including his hit single with Wham! “I miss him so much,” says Thompson. “I wish he was here because I know he’d love it because the film’s like being hugged.”

What is your favorite George Michael song? I LOVE “Freedom”!