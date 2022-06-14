GAYLE, Rob Thomas and more join Anti Social Camp to boost NYC’s music scene

David Livingston/Getty Images

The week-long Anti Social Camp, which aims to boost New York City’s music scene, is going on right now, and several big names are helping this year’s effort.

Billboard reports GAYLE teamed with the Anti Social Producers Club and about 150 other artists, writers and producers to create 100 new songs in the span of three days.

Aside from ﻿﻿GAYLE﻿﻿, ﻿Rob Thomas﻿, ﻿Walk The Moon﻿, ﻿JP Saxe﻿ and many others will either attend in-person or virtual songwriting boot camps and other events that are dedicated to “putting the NYC music scene back on the map.”

In addition to music writing, the camp will feature a gala, a live concert, a panel dedicated to women in music, industry showcases, recording sessions, presentations and more. All the events are free to attend and open to musicians.

A master itinerary of the week’s events has been made public, which you can check out now on Google Docs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.