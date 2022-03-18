GAYLE drops music video for “luv starved” to celebrate new EP

oe Scarnici/Getty Images for NYFW ShopsLA presented by Afterpay

GAYLE ﻿dropped her long-awaited EP on Friday and, to celebrate, treated fans to a brand-new music video for the track “luv starved.”

The single is the lead track off her new studio effort and the visualizer adopts a flower theme as GAYLE roams around a green house and plays a piano covered in roses at an empty theater.

The single sees the young artist admitting she doesn’t know how to act when shown affection, and her old coping mechanism, which was pushing people away to avoid those confusing emotions, is starting to fail her because she’s becoming too lonely.

“Is it the fact that you’re there, do I actually care?/ The potential of the latter’s got me pullin’ my hair out/ I’m a skeleton of the love I once had/ Yeah, it was so bad, but you’re nothin’ like that, yeah,” GAYLE sings.

“luv starved” can be found on GAYLE’s six-track a study of the human experience volume one EP, which also features the tracks “sleeping with my friends,” “ur just horny” and “e-z.”

The 17-year-old singer told ABC Audio that she’s not singing about scandalous topics for its own sake — it’s just what Gen-Z does. “We can say more shocking things just to get people to pay attention — which seems so, like, shocking and daring to people,” she said.

