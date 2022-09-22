GAYLE “died and came back to life” after meeting Taylor Swift

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

GAYLE‘s been living in Nashville for years but hadn’t managed to run into Taylor Swift until Tuesday night, when both were honored at the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Association International Awards.

The “abcdefu” singer managed to grab a selfie with Taylor, who was being honored as the Songwriter/Artist of the Decade at the event. She posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “I’ve died and come back to life.” She also wrote, “I’m dead.”

You can also see the selfie in a carousel of pics GAYLE posted of the night, during which she and her “abcdefu” co-writers got one of the “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” awards voted on by NSAI’s professional songwriter members. She got to take the stage at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium to perform the song as well.

“i’ve been going to nashville for almost eight years and have been living here for six so this has been a goal of mine and i’m very grateful that i get to accomplish this with people i love,” GAYLE captioned the carousel.

As previously reported, GAYLE recently canceled her Avoiding College Tour. She still plans to put out a new EP next month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.