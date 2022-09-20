GAYLE cancels Avoiding College fall tour, is “still learning how to be an adult”

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

GAYLE is Avoiding Touring.

The teen singer has canceled her Avoiding College fall tour, which was to have kicked off October 8. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Hey everyone, I am cancelling my tour that starts next month. Thank you to everyone that bought tickets. It really does mean the world to me. You’ll get a refund and I hope to see you at these shows next year.”

As for why she’s calling off the tour, the “abcdefu” singer wrote, “I’m learning how to be an adult and how best to do this new life. I love it so much and I’m trying to do it the best way I can.”

GAYLE notes that she’ll still play the festivals for which she’s already booked, which include Austin City Limits on October 7 and the Breakaway Festival in North Carolina on October 1. She also and teases that she’s “working on new music.”

She ends her message by saying, “I’m still definitely not going to college :).”

The singer’s new EP, A Study of the Human Experience Volume Two, is due out October 7.

