GAYLE announces full headline tour, in addition to dates with AJR and Tate McRae

Acacia Evans

GAYLE‘s limited run of intimate March headline shows in Nashville, Hollywood and New York City sold out immediately, so now she’s announced a more extensive headline tour — as well as her first overseas performance and some shows with “You Broke Me First” singer Tate McRae.

After her March shows, GAYLE will open for Tate in Georgia, Washington, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston from March 25 through April 1. Then, her additional headline dates get underway April 3 in Toronto and run through an April 15 date in San Francisco.

As previously reported, the busy 17-year-old will also support AJR starting April 28 in Dallas, TX and ending May 21 in New York City. Then, on May 30, GAYLE will perform in London. Visit GayleOfficial.com for all the tour details.

GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” has just been certified Gold for sales of half-a-million copies. The song sits at number one on Billboard‘s Global 200 chart and is top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. She just released her new single and video, “ur just horny.”

