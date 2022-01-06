GAYLE announces first headlining tour dates

Luke Rogers

Following her national TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, GAYLE has now announced her first headlining tour dates.

The intimate shows will take place in Nashville, Los Angeles and New York City in March. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time, via GayleOfficial.com.

Here are the dates:

March 9 — Nashville, TN, Exit/In

March 14 — West Hollywood, CA, The Roxy Theatre

March 22 — New York, NY, Mercury Lounge

In November, GAYLE toured with Winnetka Bowling League, aka the latest project from singer/songwriter Matthew Koma.

