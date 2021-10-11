Gaslighting: Do You Do It Or Has It Been Done To You?

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation. If someone makes you question your own judgement, or question reality, you may be victim of gaslighting. Are you a gaslighter and don’t even know it? Here are common gaslightin g phrases:

1. “That never happened.” They’ll do something wrong, and then try to convince you it never happened, or that you’re making too much of it.

2. “You’re too sensitive.” If they try to minimize your feelings by telling you to toughen up, they might be gaslighting you.

3. “You’re crazy.” Over time, gaslighters can make their victims question their own sanity. They might even try to convince your friends and family that you’re mentally unstable, just so they can use it to discredit you later.

4. “You have a terrible memory.” That’s another one designed to dismiss their own behavior, or trick you into thinking you’re making too much of it.

5. “You should have known how I’d react.” It’s another way of trying to shift the blame away from themselves and onto you instead.