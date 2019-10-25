'Game of Thrones' superfan Camila Cabello geeks out over meeting Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldGame of Thrones may have aired its final episode months ago, but Camila Cabello's fandom is as strong as ever.

During an appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, Camila geeked out to be sharing the stage with Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show, and Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo.

"My queen!" Camila yelled to Emilia before joining her on the guests’ couch.

"I'm sorry. I would just like to say I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the entire world,” Camila continued. “Literally, there's a reason why I'm the only red wine on this table and it's because I'm just freaking out to meet you guys."

Camila revealed she binge-watched all eight seasons of the show in a month this year. She even brought along a mini dragon to give to Emilia.

Later, she shared some backstage photos of her fangirl moment, including one where she’s bowing down to her Khaleesi.

“Oh you bet your a** I bent the knee,” she captioned it.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.