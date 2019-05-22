Game Of Thrones Last Episode Was Record Breaking For HBO!

Whether you were happy with the way the show ended or not, you watched it and because you watched it, it set the record for the most watched episode of all time on HBO.

A total of 19.3 million people watched the series finale of Game of Thrones Sunday night beating out the previous record held by the earlier GoT episode “The Bells.” The number of people will likely be bigger once all the people who may have watched the show on an app, DVR, or another way are added to the record-breaking number.

How did you watch the finale of Game of Thrones? Will you watch the final season of Game of Thrones again?