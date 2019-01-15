Game of Bones (01-15-19) Virginia tunes out immediately if anyone on the show mentions #GameOfThrones … So we put her to the test! Can she tell the difference between a “Game of Thrones” character name and a bone found in the human body? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Business Assistance for Furloughed Government Employees Missed Connections (01-15-19) How Hard Did You Age Challenge (01-14-19) Think Fast (01-14-19) Here is our Top 5 of what you missed this week on The KVJ Show! No Name Movie Game (01-11-19)