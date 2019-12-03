Game Night At The Kardashian/West House Sounds……Boring.

As Kanye West continues on his path of positivity, he introduced his wife and sister-in-law’s to a new game.

The Dictionary Game.

This is how you play. Each person has their own dictionary. They agree upon a page.

Each person underlines the positive words on that page.

Someone will ask, “did you underline” (whatever the word is on that page) If they don’t all agree that the chosen word is positive they discuss why.

For example, everyone except Khloe agreed that the word “barter” was positive. When asked why she didn’t underline it she said while it is a positive practice it can also introduce so many other things.

Does your family have a game that they play that may not be the traditional family game/board game? We like to play a vicious game of Sorry.