Gaga Wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes

Congratulations to Lady Gaga, her song “Shallow” won the award for best original song at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony.

On the win, Gaga said, “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter and these…incredible men, they lifted me up and supported me.”

Gaga’s “Shallow” beat out the other nominees Kendrick Lamar (Black Panther), Dolly Parton (Dumplin), Annie Lennox (A Private War), and Troye Sivan (Boy Erased).

Do you think her song will now win an Academy Award?