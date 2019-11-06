Lady Gaga Tells Oprah She’s Been Traumatized By Her Career!

Lady Gaga opens up in a telling interview with Oprah for Elle Magazine. The “A Star Is Born” actress talks about the trauma she suffered after being raped for months which led to her self-harming herself.

“I was a cutter for a long time, and the only way that I was able to stop cutting and self-harming myself was to realize that what I was doing was trying to show people that I was in pain instead of telling them and asking for help,” says Gaga.

Gaga says she’s been traumatized for years by her career but overcame it with the help of dialectical behavioral therapy and choosing kindness.

“Kill them with kindness” is what her mother would tell her if she was bullied in school. When asked by Oprah, “What do you believe life is asking us?” Gaga replied, “Can you be kind and can you survive?”

