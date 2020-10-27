Gabby Barrett’s Charlie Puth remix of “I Hope” becomes the most-heard song on US radio

ABC/Image Group LA

Earlier this year, Charlie Puth gave Gabby Barrett a leg up in conquering the pop world when he singer, songwriter and producer reached out to the rising country star via Instagram and asked to remix her hit debut single, “I Hope.”

The rest is history: The new version of “I Hope” shot to the top of Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs, Pop Songs and Adult Contemporary charts, and now the song is taking down yet another big chart milestone. Billboard reports that Charlie and Gabby’s “I Hope” has climbed to the top of its Radio Songs chart, becoming the most-heard song on U.S. radio overall.

In the same breath, the remix reaches a new high spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, jumping from number eight to number six.

Earlier this month, Gabby admitted that her crossover success has her pinching herself, as she never dreamed she’d be charting alongside some of pop music’s biggest names.



“It’s mind-blowing being put up next to names like Harry Styles and The Weeknd and people that are just huge,” she said. “So I don’t even think people listen to my music that are up there! Not even Charlie…but I guess he does!”

When it comes to the 2020 CMA Awards next month, Gabby’s hit song is giving her even more to “Hope” for: It is nominated for Single of the Year, and also helped the rising star score a nod in the New Artist of the Year category.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.