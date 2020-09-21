Gabby Barrett gives pregnancy update: "I just want to eat the house down!"

ABC/Image Group LA

Gabby Barrett is having a moment. Not only does she have a huge hit on her hands with her Charlie Puth collaboration “I Hope,” but she and her husband, fellow American Idol finalist Cade Foehner, are expecting their first child, a girl, in early 2021. She tells ABC Audio she’s past the most unpleasant part of the experience.

“It’s good. We’re doing…well, I’m doing really good, my husband’s very excited,” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m about halfway through, so… good times!”

“I’m feeling good now, I’m past the nauseous stage and all of that, now I just want to eat the house down!” she laughs. “So, it’s good!”

Thanks to “I Hope,” Gabby is nominated in a few of the top categories at the upcoming Country Music Association Awards, which air on ABC November 11. She credits her time on American Idol — where she came in third, behind Maddie Poppe and Caleb Hutchinson — for getting her ready for the big time.

“There were so many emotions on Idol with nervousness and pressure, but in good ways,” she notes. “I think it’s prepared me for these types of moments now, as a solo artist.”

By Andrea Dresdale

