From Trader Joe’s Checkout Lane To A Tyler Perry Drama on OWN!

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: Director Tyler Perry attends the "Acrimony" New York Premiere on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ya know….it’s because this guy – Geoffrey Owens – handled this whole attempt at “job shaming” with class and style!

By now I’m sure you’ve heard the story of Geoffrey Owens – best known as Elvin Tibideaux from The Cosby Show – who took a job at a Trader Joe’s in NJ between acting jobs. He’d been working there for a few months and said people did recognize him, but didn’t make a big deal out of it. Well, someone decided to take a pic and post it on social media in an attempt to embarrass the actor. Didn’t work! He was on Good Morning America this morning being just as cool as cool can be.

And now….just a few hours later…..Tyler Perry sends Geoffrey a message on Twitter saying come on over!