From the CN Tower to the Empire State Building: Shawn Mendes to light up

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoShawn Mendes is from Toronto, but on Monday night, one of New York City's most iconic landmarks will be saluting his music.

On Monday, Shawn will perform at the annual benefit concert put on by the Robin Hood Foundation, New York's largest poverty-fighting charity. To mark the occasion, at 10:30 p.m. ET, the lights on New York's Empire State Building will flash on and off in a light show set to Shawn's new single, "If I Can't Have You."

If you can't be in New York on Monday to see the light show in real time, a video of the entire thing -- with a special appearance by Shawn himself -- will be posted on the Empire State Building's YouTube channel and Facebook page immediately following the event.

The North American leg of Shawn's world tour kicks off June 12 in Portland, OR. The U.S. dates will feature opening act Alessia Cara.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.