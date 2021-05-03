From sketch inspo to musical guest: Olivia Rodrigo booked for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Stefan Kohli

A while back, Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit “Drivers License” was the subject of a sketch on Saturday Night Live in which all the male cast members, plus host Regé–Jean Page, started arguing in a bar over the song’s meaning, before linking arms and belting out the track. Now, it’s just been announced that Olivia herself will be on hand in Studio 8H this month.

Olivia will be the musical guest on May 15, as Keegan-Michael Key hosts the show. It’s another feather in the teen star’s cap: She’s also been announced as the MTV PUSH Global Artist for the month of May. Her debut album, Sour, arrives May 21.

Meanwhile, SNL has also announced that The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will host the show on May 22, with Lil Nas X as the musical guest. That will apparently be the show’s season finale.

A few weeks ago, SNL also did a sketch inspired by Lil Nas X’s controversial video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” It found Lil Nas X, portrayed by cast member Chris Redd, giving God a lap dance to make up for the fact that in the “Montero” video, he gave Satan a lap dance before killing him.

And speaking of controversy, some viewers, and reportedly some cast members, are displeased about the fact that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8, with Miley Cyrus as a guest.

