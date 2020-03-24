From quarantine, Sam Smith tells us what the world needs now

Walter Pfeiffer

While social distancing at home, Sam Smith hasn't felt inspired to gift their fans with a musical performance -- until now.

On his socials, they write, "Just woke up. Having a coffee and felt like singing...I haven’t felt like singing for a few weeks now. Feels good. Have a beautiful day today everyone. The sun is out for you xxxx."

Sam then delivered a beautiful a cappella performance of "What the World Needs Now Is Love," a 1965 top-10 hit for Jackie DeShannon.

Written during the Vietnam War era, the often-covered song is a plea for harmony and understanding. It features the lines, "What the world needs now is love, sweet love/It's the only thing that there's just too little of/What the world needs now is love, sweet love/No, not just for some, but for everyone."

Meanwhile, Sam's gotten some flak from a post they put on Instagram showing them crying, captioned, "Stages of a quarantine meltdown."

"You need to stop getting down about the lockdown," one fan wrote, adding, "Many people homeless and self employed still having to work. You have luxury and time, use it productively."



And British media personality Piers Morgan slammed Sam, writing, "FFS [for f***'s sake]. I can't take any more of this celebrity attention-seeking bulls**t. Get a grip, the lot of you. This is a war, not an Instagram story op."

