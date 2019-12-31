From New York to L.A., Dan + Shay are making 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' a tradition

ABC/Image Group LA

For the second year in a row, Dan + Shay -- Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney -- will ring in the new year tonight on ABC, as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. And the "Speechless" duo couldn't be more thrilled to make the iconic show a Dan + Shay "tradition."

"That was a bucket list moment for us to get to be in New York City, Times Square during New Year's Eve [last year]," Dan tells ABC Audio. "And that's something that you dream of your whole life. Everybody in the entire world is watching that... And to be there, the energy was insane. It was electric."

Shay admits his relatives back in Arkansas are pretty impressed, since watching the show is a family tradition.

"To them, it's like 'Oh, man! Things must be going pretty well for you, there!'" he explains.

To turn the page from 2019 to 2020, the "10,000 Hours" singers will be part of the New Year's Rockin' Eve festivities in Los Angeles, but Dan points out that it's crucial to not go too hard until after you're done with your performance.

"It is kinda tough," he reveals. "Everybody else is partying and they're celebrating and counting down, And we're like, 'Okay, we gotta keep it together. We gotta stay sober. We can't party too hard.'"

"Whenever you're done, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of pressure being on TV in front of all those people," Dan continues. "So you try to keep your cool as long as you can, and then you do the show and it's like, 'Alright! We need a celebratory shot of tequila for sure!'"

New Year's Rockin' Eve kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.