From Backstreet to Bareilles: Grab $20 concert tickets for one week only

Ahead of the summer concert season, Live Nation is bringing back its National Concert Week promotion -- and that means super-cheap tickets for you.
Between May 1 and May 7, fans can purchase concert tickets for just $20 each, including fees. There are more than two million tickets available to see 600 artists across 2,800 shows and multiple musical genres, from country, pop and rock to metal, Latin and comedy.
Prior to the official start of the week, there's a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile pre-sale starting April 30 at 5 a.m. ET.
The general on-sale starts May 1 at 9 a.m. PT through May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT via NCW.LiveNation.com.
It's worth noting that some of the participating artists aren't going on tour until the fall, but you can buy the cheap tickets now.
Here's a partial list of the participating acts:
Pentatonix
Hootie & The Blowfish
Backstreet Boys
Rob Thomas
Jennifer Lopez
Bryan Adams
Sara Bareilles
The Chainsmokers
Lukas Graham
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
Florida Georgia Line
Nelly/TLC/Flo Rida
New Kids on the Block
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.