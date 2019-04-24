From Backstreet to Bareilles: Grab $20 concert tickets for one week only

Dennis LeupoldAhead of the summer concert season, Live Nation is bringing back its National Concert Week promotion -- and that means super-cheap tickets for you.

Between May 1 and May 7, fans can purchase concert tickets for just $20 each, including fees. There are more than two million tickets available to see 600 artists across 2,800 shows and multiple musical genres, from country, pop and rock to metal, Latin and comedy.

Prior to the official start of the week, there's a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile pre-sale starting April 30 at 5 a.m. ET.

The general on-sale starts May 1 at 9 a.m. PT through May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT via NCW.LiveNation.com.

It's worth noting that some of the participating artists aren't going on tour until the fall, but you can buy the cheap tickets now.

Here's a partial list of the participating acts:

Pentatonix

Hootie & The Blowfish

Backstreet Boys

Rob Thomas

Jennifer Lopez

Bryan Adams

Sara Bareilles

The Chainsmokers

Lukas Graham

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Florida Georgia Line

Nelly/TLC/Flo Rida

New Kids on the Block

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.