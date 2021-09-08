Fright Nights Needs Actors & Crew!

Fright Nights is back and they are looking to hire cast and crew!

They are looking for energetic scare actors to join its “family of freaks.” You must be at least 16 years old unless they have a parent who will volunteer to work alongside them. Both paid and volunteer positions are available with all levels of experience. Event organizers also are seeking carpenters, construction crews, makeup artists, and makeup helpers. The auditions are at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater at Coral Sky at noon on Sunday, Sept. 12.