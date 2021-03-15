Friendship goals: Harry Styles and Lizzo pal around backstage at the Grammys

Francis Specker/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Harry Styles and Lizzo have the fabulous friendship we all need.

At the Grammys Sunday night, the two pals posed together in adorable backstage snaps, which Lizzo posted to her social media.

In one of the photos, Lizzo hugs Harry, who’s wearing a mask to match his outfit, which includes a purple feather boa. In another pic, Harry poses with his arm around Lizzo as she laughs and sticks her two fingers up behind his head “bunny ears” style.

“HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!!” Lizzo captioned the post.

Harry took home his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” which he also performed at the ceremony.

Harry and Lizzo’s lovefest began in 2019 when Harry covered her song “Juice” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. They then performed together at a pre-Super Bowl party last year, and a month after that, Lizzo covered Harry’s song “Adore You.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.