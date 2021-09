Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) was a Mexican painter known for her colorful portraits and self-portraits. October 23, 2021, the Norton Museum of Art will open the exhibit, “Friday Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.” It will run through February 6, 2022.

Frida’s face is everywhere so you may have seen her and not even known who she is. There are huge murals of her face and paintings of her for sale everywhere.