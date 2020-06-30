Free Taco Bell Today!

Taco Bell has been living up to Taco Tuesday with a ton of freebies lately. Today if you go to the drive-thru, you can get a free $5 Chalupa Craving Box in exchange for nothing. If you already have the Taco Bell app you can order the chalupa in advance to get the deal, but folks who don’t have the app can also download it now and get the freebie on June 30. Yes, you have to create an account to get the deal.

This deal comes in celebration of Taco Bell’s new loyalty program, which will be part of an in-app update. The company announced Monday that Taco Bell Rewards will be available nationwide in July. Psst, if you sign up, you get a free Doritos Locos Taco.