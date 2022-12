PHOTO: WENDY’S

You read that right. The Wendy’s Frosty Keychain is back! In support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Wendy’s has made their Frosty keychain available for just $2 now through January 29th.

The coveted keychain gets you a free frosty with any purchase made through 2023. Want to get your hands on one? Just head to your local Wendys’s (or, use your app!).

And yes, this includes the limited-time Peppermint Frosty.