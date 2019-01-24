Free Food Birthday Tour

Is it your birthday? Here is a list of places to go to redeem a free item! How many places would you visit on your Birthday?!
– Denny’s = a free grand slam
– IHOP = free stack of pancakes
– Panera = a free pastry
– Einstein Bros Bagels = a free Egg Sandwich
– Starbucks = a free drink or treat
– Dunkin’ Donuts = a free drink during the month of your birthday.
– Krispy Kreme = a free donut and drink
– Jersey Mike’s = a free sub and drink
– Subway = a free six-inch sub and drink
– Buffalo Wild Wings = a free snack-size wings
– Hooters = 10 free wings
– Wingstop = free fries
– Pizza Hut = free cinnamon sticks
– California Pizza Kitchen = a free dessert
– Olive Garden = a free appetizer or dessert
– P.F. Chang’s = a free small plate, dim sum, or dessert
– Seasons 52 = any dessert you want
– Baskin Robbins = free scoop of ice cream
– Cold Stone Creamery = a free ice cream creation
– Jamba Juice = a free birthday smoothie or juice.—