Free Food Birthday Tour

Is it your birthday? Here is a list of places to go to redeem a free item! How many places would you visit on your Birthday?!

– Denny’s = a free grand slam

– IHOP = free stack of pancakes

– Panera = a free pastry

– Einstein Bros Bagels = a free Egg Sandwich

– Starbucks = a free drink or treat

– Dunkin’ Donuts = a free drink during the month of your birthday.

– Krispy Kreme = a free donut and drink

– Jersey Mike’s = a free sub and drink

– Subway = a free six-inch sub and drink

– Buffalo Wild Wings = a free snack-size wings

– Hooters = 10 free wings

– Wingstop = free fries

– Pizza Hut = free cinnamon sticks

– California Pizza Kitchen = a free dessert

– Olive Garden = a free appetizer or dessert

– P.F. Chang’s = a free small plate, dim sum, or dessert

– Seasons 52 = any dessert you want

– Baskin Robbins = free scoop of ice cream

– Cold Stone Creamery = a free ice cream creation

– Jamba Juice = a free birthday smoothie or juice.—