You can get a free box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

To thank fans, up to 1 million free boxes will be given away via a $6.50 rebate.

To get it, just buy a box and visit FreeCTC.com. Upload your receipt showing the purchase and you’ll be eligible to get the money back.

You must buy the cereal by September 30th.

What is your favorite cereal right now? I’m on a Froot Loop kick right now!