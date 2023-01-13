Free Airfare to Anyone Looking To Adopt These Kittens

Photo: Las Vegas Animal Foundation

Las Vegas Animal Foundation took in 3, 2-week old kittens they named Spirit, Delta, and Frontier. Yes, this is adorable in itself, but it gets so much better! Frontier Airlines found out, and is now offering two, $250 airline vouches to anyone who adopts kittens…and they are DOUBLING it for whomever adopts little Frontier.

Frontier said in a statement emailed to CNN, ” “We were delighted the rescue organization decided to name these three adorable kitties after airlines, including ours. Underscoring the plight of animals is near and dear to us. We were more than happy to provide a little extra incentive to encourage the adoption of these three precious kittens.” Aww!