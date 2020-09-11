Freaky Friday Remade Into A Horror Movie! I LOVE IT!!

The movie comes out November 13th . . . which is a Friday the 13th!!

In his new movie “Freaky”, a serial killer played by VINCE VAUGHN switches bodies with a high school girl played by KATHRYN NEWTON from “Big Little Lies”. And she’s got 24 hours to set things right, or the change is permanent.

Director Christopher Landon turned “Groundhog Day” into a horror comedy with “Happy Death Day”. And now he’s doing the same thing with “Freaky Friday”.

Remember the Lilo remake in ’03?

If you love the song in the “Freaky” trailer, so do I! It’s Die Antwoord! (NSFW lyrics)