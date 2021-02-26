‘Frasier’ Is Getting A Reboot At Paramount+

Dr. Frasier Crane is returning to your television.

Paramount+ has announced that the Frasier revival will air on its platform. Returning to the series will be Kelsey Grammer. He will also serve as the executive producer. So far, no other cast members’ returns have been announced.

In a statement about the project, Kelsey said, “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Were you satisfied with how Frasier ended the first time it aired? How do you think the revival will pick up?