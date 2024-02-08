Frank Sinatra’s daughters congratulate Taylor Swift on breaking dad’s Album of Year record

Francis Specker/CBS

When Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Grammy at the Grammy Awards Sunday, she became the only person ever to win that category four times, pulling out a tie with three other artists, including the late Frank Sinatra, who died in 1998.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sinatra’s daughters, Nancy and Tina, posted a message to Taylor, saying, “Congratulations @taylorswift13 on your Album of the Year win and breaking our dad’s record. You’re a champion for artists everywhere, and doing it your way.”

Aside from Sinatra, who won Album of the Year in 1960, 1966 and 1967, the other two artists who won Album of the Year three times are Stevie Wonder, who took home the win in 1974, 1975 and 1977, and Paul Simon, who won in 1976 and 1986 as a solo artist and in 1971 as part of Simon & Garfunkel.

