Francia Raisa questions why Selena Gomez fans are bullying her when Selena condemns it

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa in 2017; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

TMZ recently cornered actress Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez‘s longtime friend and kidney donor, and peppered her with questions about the current state of their relationship. Francia totally dodged the questions, and as a result, she tells TMZ that she’s getting bullied online very badly.

Cornered once again by TMZ, the How I Met Your Father star said, “Now I’m being bullied like crazy.” Asked which comments have particularly hurt her, Francia says one person wrote, “I hope someone … rips out your other kidney, you f****** wh***.”

She continued, “The only thing I’m going to say is in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena. She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health and I believe [her brand] Rare Beauty even just had an event for mental health. So the fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally.”

“To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone. She’s literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,’ so I don’t understand why it’s not stopping — not just for me, but others that are also being antagonized online,” she added. “I’m doing my best to not listen.”

Francia and Selena were rumored to have had a falling out after Selena, in a Rolling Stone interview, failed to mention Francia as one of her close friends. Francia then unfollowed Selena on social media. But earlier this year, in an episode of the Apple TV+ documentary Dear…, Selena called Francia her “best friend” and said she was forever “in debt” to her because of the kidney donation.

