Found: Justin Bieber’s Lost Cat!

Bieber’s cat Sushi went missing several weeks ago, but was found Thursday night in Beverly Hills by lifestyle icon, Sandra Lee.
This morning Sandra wrote that she was turning off her outside lights when she looked up and saw two eyes looking back at her. “The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden was all over us,” she wrote. It was “so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful … I was thinking … That is not an ordinary cat.”
Cray cray cat! We are happy to see Sushi reunited with the family!
Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone 🙁 yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!