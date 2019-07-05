Former "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips expecting first child with wife, Hannah

Denise Truscello/WireImage

There's a baby on the way for former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips.

The singer announced the happy news Thursday on Instagram, with a photo of him and his wife Hannah lying down next to a tiny onesie with a sonogram photo placed on top.

“Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall!” he captioned it.

The onesie says “Gentleman,” revealing they are expecting a boy. It will be the first child for both.

His wife shared the same photo in black-and-white, writing, "We've been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months."

Phillip, who won season 11 of Idol, and Hannah have been married since October 2015.

