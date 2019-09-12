Forget about Ed Sheeran: Sam Smith says THIS star needs to do the James Bond theme song

Most bookies have Ed Sheeran as the favorite to provide the theme for No Time to Die, the landmark 25th Bond movie, which is coming out next year. But Sam, who won an Oscar for "The Writing's on the Wall," from the last Bond movie, Spectre, thinks someone else is more deserving of the honor.

"I actually think Elton John should do it," Sam said during an interview with the U.K. radio show Hits Radio Breakfast. "He's never done it, which is crazy to me! And he's still the most incredible singer, so one day, I think he should do it."

Sam and Elton are pals, and Sam performed at the Elton John Grammy tribute concert a few years ago, so it's no surprise that he'd recommend Elton for the job.

Grammy-winning British pop star Dua Lipa has also been mentioned as a candidate to sing the theme. Sam is in favor of that, too, he says -- if Dua can do something similar to what Madonna did on the theme for the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day.

No Time to Die, which will reportedly mark Daniel Craig's last go-'round as the super-spy, hits U.S. theaters April 8, 2020. The movie also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright.

