Forever Lasted Only 8 Months…..

Liam Hemsworth is “heartbroken” over his split with Miley Cyrus, the actor who is currently staying with his brother, Chris, told the Daily Mail Australia, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it mate.”

Cyrus was pictured kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, over the weekend while vacationing in Lake Como. PS…I was just there….GREAT place to be!

Miley took to social media on Sunday (August 11th) to talk about how “change is inevitable,” in a philosophical post, Cyrus talks about “not fighting evolution” and “respecting the process.”

A statement was released on behalf of the couple which read: “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

What are your thoughts on the split between Miley and Liam? I thought they were quirky, in love, and would just make it work forever. Forever was only 8 months.