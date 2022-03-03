“Forever fan” Taylor Swift sends Avril Lavigne flowers to congratulate her on new album

Charley Gallay/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

We haven’t heard from Taylor Swift in a minute, but at least Avril Lavigne has. On Instagram, the singer showed off a thoughtful gift she received from Taylor to congratulate her on the release of her new album Love Sux.

Taylor sent Avril a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, along with a note that reads, “Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you.” She signed it, “Your forever fan, Taylor.” Avril posted a video of the flowers and the note, soundtracked to Taylor’s hit “Style.”

When Taylor was on her 1989 World Tour in 2015, she invited Avril to join her onstage in San Diego; the two performed Avril’s debut hit “Complicated.”

Love Sux features guest appearances and production from Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril’s boyfriend Mod Sun.

Avril will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. Coincidentally, both singers became household names in 2002, but Avril had a bit of a head start: She released “Complicated” 20 years ago this week, while Kelly won American Idol in September of 2002.

