‘Forbes’﻿ lists Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women

ABC

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are juggernauts in the music industry, but Forbes says they are more powerful than that. All three have made the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list.

Rihanna leads the trio in 73rd place, with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line boosting her net worth to a whopping $1.4 billion. The outlet notes that in 2020, Fenty generated $550 million in revenue. Similarly, her Savage x Fenty lingerie line surpassed $1 billion in valuation last year. Rihanna is also 21st on Forbes‘ list of America’s Self-Made Women.

Coming in 79th place is Taylor, with the outlet saluting her recent accolade of being the first and only artist to occupy Billboard‘s entire top 10 on its Hot 100 songs chart after she released her Midnights album. The outlet also made note of Taylor’s Eras Tour wreaking havoc on Ticketmaster, which “[prompted] members of Congress to question the company’s hold on concert sales.” She also finished in 48th place on Forbes‘ Self-Made Women roundup.

Bey comes in right after Taylor on this year’s list, with Forbes hailing the nine Grammy nominations she earned this year, which brings her lifetime total to 88 nods. That makes her the most nominated female artist in Grammy history. She is also in 61st place on Forbes‘ America’s Self-Made Women list.

Forbes estimates Taylor’s net worth to be $550 million and Bey’s net worth to be $450 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.