Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Forbes dropped their annual “Richest Self-Made Women In America” list and man does it always make me feel like I need to be working harder. Coming in at #1 is a woman named Diane Hendricks who is the cofounder of a company who distributes building supplies and she’s worth $15 BILLION.

Some other names we all know & love-

13) Oprah Winfrey: 2.5 Billion

20) Rihanna: 1.4 billion

21) Kim Kardashian: $1.2 billion

34) Taylor Swift $740 million

