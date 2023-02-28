For the first time ever, Taylor Swift charts 10 albums on the ‘Billboard’ ﻿200

ABC

Taylor Swift made history again when 10 of her albums began simultaneously charting on the Billboard 200. She now joins a handful of legendary artists who accomplished the feat.

Taylor’s Midnights is currently her highest-charting effort at #3, followed by Folklore in 28th place. The remaining albums are charting as follows: Lover at #41, 1989 at #50, Red (Taylor’s Version) at #56, Lover: Live from Paris at #58, Reputation at #100, Evermore at #103, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) at #172 and Speak Now at #192.

Taylor is now the second female artist to send 10 albums onto the Billboard 200 at the same time. Whitney Houston was the first woman to do it back in 2012, but the accomplishment came about a month after her untimely death.

Only three other artists have charted 10 or more albums at the same time: The Beatles, David Bowie and Prince. The Purple One had been the last artist to join the club, but just like Whitney, the achievement came shortly after his death in 2016.

The same can be said for David Bowie, who charted 10 albums after his passing in January 2016.

Taylor has some ways to go before eclipsing the record for having the most albums chart at the same time. Prince has held the title since 19 of his albums hit the Billboard 200 on May 14, 2016.

