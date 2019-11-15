For Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Happiness Begins in their new $20 million mansion

ABC/Lou RoccoNot long ago, Joe Jonas spent $14 million on a brand-new home in Encino, CA. Now his little brother has one-upped him in the real estate department.

Variety's real estate section Dirt.com reports that Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have spent a whopping $20 million for a mansion that's about three miles away from Joe's new place. According to Dirt, the two sales are the highest on record for Encino, which is in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.

Nick and Priyanka's new home sits on three acres, and has an underground garage that can fit at least 12 vehicles. The home itself has a two-lane bowling alley, a gym with mirrored walls, a wet bar, a movie theater with an IMAX-size screen, an indoor basketball court and a games room with a pool table.

Nick used to own an estate in Beverly Hills, which he sold earlier this year for $6.9 million. In recent years, Priyanka has owned a place inside a five-star hotel and condo in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, but it's not clear if she still does.

