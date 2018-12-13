For $100K, Could You Give Up Your Phone For A Whole Year?!

Vitaminwater just announced a new contest where they’ll pay someone $100,000 . . . if they give up their phone for ALL of 2019.

If they pick you, you’ll have to go 365 straight days without using your smart phone, iPad, or anyone else’s smart phone or iPad. And you have to take a LIE DETECTOR at the end to prove you stuck to the rules.

If you did, you get $100,000. If you only made it six months, you get $10,000.

But what if you have an emergency?!?!! They won’t leave you high and drive, they’ll give you a, quote, “1996-era cellular telephone” that you can use for calls.

If you want to enter the contest, you need to post on Twitter or Instagram and say how you’d use your year if you didn’t have your smart phone, and use the hashtags #NoPhoneForAYear and #Contest. Entries are due by January 8th.