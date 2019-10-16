Fooled again: Nicki Minaj was just joking about that Adele collab

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

It seems Nicki Minaj has pulled a Ryan Tedder.

Not long after teasing a collab with Adele, the rapper took to Twitter to say she was only joking.

"Omg guys. I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. S***!” Nicki wrote. "Now I have to go to Adele's studio & steal some files. Who's in the UK? I got a job for you."

Nicki initially told Entertainment Tonight that she and Adele had a song in the works and had even filmed a music video for it.

Ryan Tedder pulled a similar prank a couple of weeks ago when he said he had recorded a collab with Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

