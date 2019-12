Parsa AraAfter opening for Ariana Grande on her Sweetener World Tour and receiving a Grammy nod for their collaboration with her, "Boyfriend," Social House is ready to step out solo.

The singer/songwriter/producer duo has announced its very first U.S. headlining show, which will take place March 18 at New York's Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale December 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The duo's EP, Everything Changed..., is available now.

