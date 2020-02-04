Following a successful halftime show, Shakira launches 2021 world tour

Courtesy NFL/Pepsi

If the Super Bowl halftime show left you wanting more Shakira, you're in luck! The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is going on a world tour.

However, you'll have to wait until 2021.

Ticketmaster revealed the big news on Monday by announcing, "Next year, Shakira is planning to hit the road and she wants to make sure her fans have the first chance to get tickets for the tour."

While the name and exact dates or locations of the tour have yet to be announced, Ticketmaster encourages fans to "Register today for your chance to see Shakira play live near you!"

Those wanting tickets have until February 16 to sign up.

Shakira has yet to confirm her upcoming tour on her social media accounts, but then again, the singer is still reeling from her mega successful halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez.

Ratings for Sunday night's concert were announced Monday, with Deadline reporting a jaw-dropping 103 million people tuned in to watch the halftime performance -- a four percent rise over Maroon 5's halftime show last year with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott.