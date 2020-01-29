Flowers & Chocolate? SNOOZE! Get A Pink Velvet Macchiato From Dunkin’ For Valentine’s Day!

Dunkin’ might have a slam dunk for Valentine’s Day!

Their drinks are pink velvet-flavored and cute!

For example, the pink velvet line includes the Pink Velvet Macchiato, which is a blend of red velvet cake flavor, doused with Dunkin’s expresso, topped off with cream cheese icing.

The other tasty drink is the Pink Velvet Signature Latte, made with Dunkin’s expresso, with a few drops of red velvet cake flavor, with whipped cream on top, drizzled with hot mocha and sprinkles of hot chocolate powder.

Which one will you try for Valentine’s Day?