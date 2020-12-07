Flowbees Are Flying Off The Shelves Thanks To George Clooney

George Clooney just proved how influential he really is. **See him use the Flowbee at the 7 minute mark**

The actor recently told media that he used a Flowbee to cut his hair at home during the pandemic.

Now the popular infomercial item is flying off the shelves. They are sold out, and creators say it could be weeks before getting more back on their website.

The company also says they were surprised that Clooney liked their product and planned to send him a thank you package for his great endorsement.

Are you asking Santa for a Flowbee for Christmas?